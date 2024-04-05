Turkish cuisine dates back to the Ottoman period and has a diversity of rich flavours. Lunch at the Sogut 1299 Restaurant at the Bozdag Film Studios in Riva, Beykoz district, Istanbul, was a trip back in time. Chef Huseyin Boluk, a member of the Turkish National Culinary Team, took the visitors on a journey narrating the history of cooking in Anatolia and the food he served. Have a look.