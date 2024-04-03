Kucuksu Pavilion
Kucuksu Pavilion, a summer pavilion in Istanbul, was used by Ottoman sultans for short stays during country excursions and hunting. The pavilion was extensively restored in 1994 and the surrounding garden and areas are transformed into a park. Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News

Modern structures jostled with heritage buildings on the banks of the Bosphorus as the yacht headed South towards the islet housing the Maiden’s Tower. The Galata Tower rose in the distance, and soon the majestic Dolmabahce Mosque and palace came into view. More riveting sights loomed before the ride ended at the Ciragan Palace. Have a watch.

Gulf News

