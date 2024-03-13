Watch: Istanbul landmarks from Bosphorus Sea

Gulf News

My fingers were freezing as I stayed outside the cabin to watch the landmarks coming up on the Asian and European coasts. Several cups of Turkish tea kept my spirits up.

Modern structures jostled with heritage buildings on the banks of the Bosphorus. We headed South towards the islet housing the Maiden’s Tower, which used to be a light tower before becoming a customs station and a monument-musuem. As the boat turned around, the Galata Tower rose in the distance, and soon the majestic Dolmabahce Mosque came into view as the boat motored North. Beside it was the Dolmabahce Palace, which reflects Ottoman, Baroque and Neoclassical styles of architecture.

Image Credit: Gulf News

As we passed the Ciragan Palace, the elegant and ornate Ortakoy Mosque, which combines Ottoman and Baroque styles, stood in stark contrast against the engineering marvel of the Bosphorus Bridge. The 1.5km bridge spans across the Strait, linking the European and Asian sides.

Across the sea, the Beylerbeyi Palace, the summer retreat of the Ottoman Sultans, peeked through the mist. Further ahead, the Rumeli Fortress and its watch towers stood proudly, echoing the military might that helped the Ottomans capture Constantinople (present-day Istanbul). The boat slipped under the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge (the Second Bosphorus Bridge) before turning back to give us a glimpse of the medieval Anadolu Fortress, which tells the military history that changed the course of Bosphorus.

Rumeli Fortress, dating to 1452, at the narrowest point (600 metres) of the Bosphorus Strait. It helped restrict the passage of ships and played a vital role in the Ottoman siege of Constantinople (Istanbul) in 1453. Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News Kucuksu Pavilion, a summer pavilion in Istanbul, was used by Ottoman sultans for short stays during country excursions and hunting. The pavilion was extensively restored in 1994 and the surrounding garden and areas are transformed into a park. Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna View gallery as list

The impressive 19th-century Baroque-style Kucuksu Pavilion, National Painting Museum, Four Seasons Hotel, and many mansions, including the Edip Efendi Yalisi, whizzed past as the yacht headed to the Ciragan Palace Kempinski Hotel.

After a two-hour ride, we disembarked from the yacht at the Ciragan Palace, which evokes the opulence of the Ottoman era. The palace, now owned by the Kempinski Hotels chain, is among the 15 most expensive hotels in the world.