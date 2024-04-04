Visitors from around the world beat a path to the Bozdag Studios in Riva, Istanbul, to relive the magic of the popular television series Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman, which are rooted in Turkish history. They don the costumes of Alps and Hatuns, swing the swords and even ride a horse, while yelling popular expressions from the series. I was part of a group that toured the sets recently. Here’s what I saw.