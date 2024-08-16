Dubai: Another leading global cruiser operator is intent on making headway in the UAE and wider Arabian Gulf seascape.

The Singapore headquartered Resorts World Cruises will have its Resorts World One (RW1) anchor in Dubai on a six-month homeport deployment. The RW1 cruise liner intends to offer a ‘boutique lifestyle and entertainment voyage through the Arabian Gulf’ over the period.

Starting November 1, the vessel will homeport and depart from Dubai, whereby travellers have the option to embark from the emirate to popular destinations within the Gulf waters. (They can also call on a 24-hour all-butler service as part of The Palace, an all-suite concept for a private club onboard experience.)

Resorts World One is expected to make 75 calls in the region with 150,000 passengers over the six-month period. “We are offering an introductory price starting from $150 per person, inclusive of up to five meals, world-class entertainment, and a range of recreational activities,” said Michael Goh, President, Resorts World Cruises.

The itineraries include a two-night Sir Bani Yas weekend cruise; a three-night Oman cruise to Khasab and Muscat; and a two-night Doha cruise. Guests have the option to combine two or all three of the itineraries to increase the cruise length to a four-, five- or a seven night cruise.