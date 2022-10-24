From cruise ship hotels and tents to winter wonderlands and beach parks, Qatar is readying facilities to welcome a million visitors for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Apart from accommodations for football fans, Qatar is focussed on creating top-notch entertainment and shopping avenues for these visitors.

The World Cup will be a major tourism boost for the country and a catalyst towards Qatar’s goal of welcoming six million tourists each year by 2030. Qatar, which expects about 500 shuttle flights a day as well as hundreds more charter flights and private jets, will host the tournament with about 1.2 million visitors from November 20 to December 18.

Qatar Tourism, in a statement released on Sunday, revealed the latest list of attractions and hotels opening up ahead of the tournament. The official announcements were made by the tourism department last week, in conjunction with Qatar’s national airline, Qatar Airways.

FIFA and Qatar Airways

The FIFA experience, Qatar Airways officials said, begins with the flight there. Qatar Airways is the official travel partner for the World Cup, and they have a ‘FIFA Onboarding Experience’ for fans.

The football-inspired cabin includes FIFA limited edition amenity kits, souvenir cushions, headphones, dining menus and football jersey-styled loungewear. The airline will also have themed gifts and toys for children travelling for the tournament.

The airline will also livestream all FIFA World Cup Qatar matches, which passengers can enjoy for free, on their in-flight entertainment system. Other major sporting events can also be viewed directly from passengers’ personal devices.

Qatar Airways Sky House

This is a pavilion at Al Bidda Park, which will include interactive activities such as face painting, Qverse experience, Swing the World, foosball, and the Neymar challenge. The pavilion will include two lounge areas, a Qatar Airways Privilege Club lounge and a space dedicated to relaxation.

At Qatar Airways House located in the Hyatt Regency Oryx Hotel, the airline will be delivering live match streaming, conferences, events, along with an introduction to the country’s culture.

Activation booths, Passenger Overflow spaces

The airline will also have activation booths in each of the stadiums and in the Corniche. These booths include virtual football games starring Neymar, face painting and giveaways.

To allow for a relaxation area for passengers visiting Qatar for the football tournament, the airline will have Passenger Overflow spaces outside of Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport. These free areas, Matar - Qatar’s company for Airports Operation and Management said, will allow passengers enjoy football festivities and live entertainment, while providing storage space for luggage and carry-ons as they wait to enter the airport.