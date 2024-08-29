Los Angeles, United States: A crash that left boxes of french fries scattered across the road shuttered a major California highway on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol - an organization made world-famous by the 1970s TV series "CHiPs" - closed the southbound I5 freeway in downtown Los Angeles after the early morning smash.

Reports said several vehicles had been involved in the collision, including a large truck carrying frozen fries.

Footage from the scene showed boxes of fries - known as chips in parts of the English-speaking world - scattered over the road surface.

"CHiPs," which ran for six seasons from 1977, followed the lives and adventures of two motorcycle officers from California Highway Patrol.