Liverpool: Federico Chiesa joined Liverpool from Juventus on Thursday in a deal worth a reported £12.5 million ($16.5 million) for the Italian international, who has been dogged by injuries.

The 26-year-old has joined on a four-year deal for an initial £10 million with a further £2.5 million dependent upon the team’s performance during his time at Anfield.

Chiesa was one of the rising stars of European football after his role in helping Italy win Euro 2020.

But his career has been derailed by a cruciate ligament injury suffered in January 2022 and a number of fitness issues since.

“I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans,” Chiesa said in a club statement.

“I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

His arrival adds even more depth to a Liverpool frontline boasting Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Chiesa had entered the final year of his contract at the Italian giants and was not selected for new Juventus coach Thiago Motta’s first two matches in charge.

He becomes just Liverpool’s second signing of the transfer window and the first to go into Arne Slot’s squad for this season.

A deal to bring Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia was agreed earlier this week but he will not arrive at Anfield until next season.

Romelu Lukaku signs for Napoli from Chelsea

Napoli have signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, the Serie A club announced on Thursday, ending the Belgium striker’s extended period in limbo with the Blues.

Owner Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the deal, worth a reported €30 million ($33.2 million), on social media by saying “Welcome Romelu” with a photo of him signing his three-year contract.

Ajax sign ex-Man United striker Weghorst

Ajax said Thursday they had signed Dutch international and former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst on a two-year contract from Championship outfit Burnley.

Weghorst has won 39 caps for the Netherlands, scoring 12 goals, notably a winner in the 83rd minute of their opening Euro 2024 match against Poland.

Oranje coach Ronald Koeman has used Weghorst as a “super sub”, the striker famously hitting a dramatic 101st-minute equaliser in stoppage time against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final.

Ajax technical director Alex Kroes said the 32-year-old Weghorst would provide an “absolute top sporting experience.”

“He is a high-scoring striker who is always making things difficult for every opponent,” added Kroes, whose Ajax team is hoping to bounce back from a horror season last year.

Weghorst, who said he supported Ajax as a young boy as his grandfather was a huge fan, said he had come to Amsterdam determined to fight for a first-team place.

“It’s up to me to convince the coach and everyone else that I can be the striker at Ajax. That’s the goal,” he said in an interview posted on the club’s website.

Weghorst has played for several clubs around Europe, starting his career at Dutch league sides FC Emmen, Heracles Almelo, and AZ Alkmaar.

He went to Wolfsburg to play in the German Bundesliga before joining Burnley.

During his time in northern England, he went out on loan to Besiktas in Turkey, and Manchester United, where he played 17 Premier League games without finding the back of the net.

Another loan spell saw him back in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim before Burnley sold him to Ajax for an undisclosed fee.

Ajax endured one of the worst seasons in their history last year, at one point propping up the Eredivisie table and suffering humiliating losses to rivals Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven.

After an encouraging 1-0 win over Heerenveen on the opening day this year, it became clear that the corner had not yet been turned as they lost 2-1 away to NAC Breda.

Chelsea ‘keeper Kepa joins Bournemouth on loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga kicked off an expected exodus of out-of-favour Chelsea players in the final 48 hours of the transfer window by joining Bournemouth on a season-long loan on Thursday.

The Spanish international remains the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time after his £71 million ($94 million) move from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea in 2018.

However, he has struggled to establish himself as number one at Stamford Bridge ever since and spent last season on loan at Real Madrid.

He made 20 appearances as the Spanish giants won the Champions League and La Liga but lost his place to Andriy Lunin before Thibaut Courtois’ return from injury.

Among Chelsea’s bloated squad of over 50 players, Kepa was one of seven senior goalkeepers under contract.

“We are delighted to bring a player of Kepa’s calibre to Bournemouth,” said the Cherries’ chief executive Neill Blake.

“We were aware of his availability and were keen to take the opportunity to bring him to the club on loan.”

Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are some of the other big names that could leave Chelsea before Friday’s transfer deadline after being told by head coach Enzo Maresca they will not have a part to play this season.

Nice sign Egypt defender Abdelmonem

Nice said Thursday they had signed Egypt central defender Mohamed Abdelmonem from African giants Al-Ahly.

French media reported the transfer fee was €4 million ($4.4 million).

“Abdelmonem is a star and a pillar of one of Africa’s greatest national teams, having reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with his country in 2022,” Nice said on their website.

Abdelmonem, who is 25, has signed a contract until 2028.

He has 25 caps for Egypt and was part of the Al-Ahly team that won the last two African Champions Leagues.

“He’s a central defender with a lot of experience,” said Nice sporting director Florian Maurice. “Good heading, tough pressing and great passing. He’s also used to pressure, which is a good thing.”

After Canadian international Moise Bombito, Abdelmonem is the second central defender Nice have recruited to replace Jean-Clair Todibo, who left for West Ham.

The Ligue 1 club has also signed France internationals Tanguy Ndombele and Jonathan Clauss.

England’s Trippier retires from international football

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from international football on Thursday after winning 54 caps for England.

The 33-year-old played a major role in helping the Three Lions become a force at major tournaments over the past six years.

Trippier’s sole international goal came in a World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia in 2018.

He was also part of the side that reached back-to-back finals of the European Championship and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Interim England boss Lee Carsley is set to name his first squad later on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate stepped down as manager in the aftermath of losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain last month.

“It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments,” Trippier posted on social media.

“I want to say a big thank you to Gareth and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

“Thank you to all my teammates — we have had some very special moments reaching two Euro finals, and a World Cup semi-final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament.”