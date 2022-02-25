About the programme

The training programme is available in English and Mandarin, and to enrol, one has to meet certain requirements, which are listed on the online training platform. On the successful completion of the programme, applicants will receive a digital certificate and a tour guide license that can be renewed every two years.



Successful participants will have the opportunity to start their own tour company or work for a travel company as a permanent or freelance tour guide. So far, over 1,100 professionals have completed the 21-hour course. The tour guides are from 80 different nationalities including 158 guides from India, 192 from Pakistan, 221 from Egypt, 42 from the Russian Federation, 32 from Brazil and 26 from the Philippines. DCT also have a total of 78 Emirati tour guides, 39 of which have an active valid license.