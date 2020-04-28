Needham, Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor is eliminating 600 positions in the US and 300 people in other offices around the world, according to people briefed on the matter. Most remaining employees will be forced to take a 20 per cent salary reduction and the company will close its offices in San Francisco and downtown Boston, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing information that's not yet public. A TripAdvisor spokesman confirmed that the company is cutting jobs. Axios reported on the moves earlier without providing details.