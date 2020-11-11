Dubai: Dubai Airports on Wednesday said it is preparing for the launch of direct air services between Dubai and Tel Aviv.This includes a twice daily service by El Al, six weekly flights by Israir, and daily services by Arkia - all scheduled for launch in December.
The announcement came after Dubai Airports received a delegation of representatives of the three airlines at its corporate offices.
“There is a lot of anticipation following the signing of the historic accords and both sides recognise the importance of enabling air connectivity as one of the first important steps to realising those expectations,” said Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports. “Both sides are keen to open air travel as a first step towards facilitating people to people contact, tourism and trade”
The new services will add an eminent destination to DXB’s existing global network of over 140 destinations, bringing more choices to travellers, and opening major opportunities for cargo and trade between the two countries.