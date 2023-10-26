How did you envision Bricks n Woods Real Estate? Please share some incidents from your formative years that helped you channel your energies to setting up a successful business.

Bricks n Woods Real Estate was not originally in my career plan. I am a Chartered Accountant by profession, and my initial career path was geared towards financial services. It was only when I relocated to Dubai that I saw the immense potential in the real estate market. The city’s dynamic and rapidly evolving property landscape piqued my interest, and I began to explore the possibilities it offered.

My transition into the world of real estate was challenging. Coming from a background in finance, I faced a steep learning curve. However, I was determined to succeed, and I recognized that my background in accounting provided a unique edge. I have always been good with numbers, and this skill proved to be invaluable in the real estate sector. It allowed me to analyze market trends, assess investment opportunities, and make data-driven decisions.

One of the core principles I brought to Bricks n Woods Real Estate was the importance of having a well-defined exit plan for our clients. Real estate is a significant investment, and I firmly believe in ensuring that our clients not only find the perfect property but also have a clear strategy in place for their future. Whether it’s buying, selling, or investing, I ensure that my team works closely with our clients to create tailored exit plans that align with their financial goals and long-term vision.

Over the years, with hard work, dedication, and a willingness to adapt, Bricks n Woods Real Estate has grown into a successful venture. We’ve navigated the challenges of the real estate market, forged valuable partnerships, and built a reputation for integrity and reliability. Today, we take pride in helping our clients make informed decisions not only in the UAE real estate market but in the UK, Canada, and India ensuring that their investments are strategically positioned for success.

Bricks n Woods Real Estate has been making all the right noises by promoting some stellar properties. In this regard, please elaborate on the Marjan Island development in RAK and what it offers prospective home buyers and investors.

From my perspective, the promotion of the Marjan Island development in Ras Al Khaimah has been a significant milestone for Bricks n Woods Real Estate. The recent achievement of securing the UAE’s first Casio by Wynn Resorts on Marjan Island is a testament to the vision we had for this project right from its inception. It has been an exciting journey to lead the team in selling lands at premium prices, demonstrating the immense potential and value that this development holds.

Marjan Island, with its stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, has been a passion project for me, reflecting our commitment to redefining modern coastal living in the UAE. The exclusive residential, commercial, and hospitality offerings within the development have been meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of our esteemed clientele. The integration of the Wynn Resorts’ renowned luxury experience into Marjan Island has been a significant step forward in realizing our vision of creating a world-class, upscale destination that embodies sophistication and leisure.

Through strategic planning and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we have positioned Marjan Island as a new premier lifestyle destination, setting new standards for luxury living and offering a truly immersive waterfront experience. The success of this project not only underscores the potential of the UAE’s real estate market but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to our clients and investors.

As its CEO and Founder, how have you chosen to redefine real estate brokerage services through Bricks n Woods?

As the CEO and Founder of Bricks n Woods, our journey has evolved from being solely a brokerage firm to actively participating in real estate development. We have expanded our horizons by engaging in Joint Venture (JV) models, underwriting initiatives, and strategic mergers, diversifying our approach to include various facets of the real estate industry.

Our shift towards development projects has allowed us to take a more hands-on approach in shaping the real estate landscape. By engaging in diverse development ventures, we have gained valuable insights into the intricacies of the industry, enabling us to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clientele.

Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering as we continue to navigate the complexities of real estate development. Leveraging our expertise in brokerage services, we have successfully transitioned into a multifaceted entity that is actively contributing to the growth and transformation of the real estate sector.

Looking at the big picture, how do you envision the UAE real estate sector developing over the next decade?

Envisioning the future of the UAE’s real estate sector over the next decade involves considering various factors, including economic diversification efforts, technological advancements, evolving market trends, and global economic shifts. While it is essential to remain adaptable to potential changes, several overarching trends and developments may shape the trajectory of the UAE’s real estate sector in the coming years:

Sustainable development: As we can see the UAE has already shown a strong commitment to sustainability and green initiatives. Over the next decade, this focus is expected to intensify, leading to an increased integration of eco-friendly practices in real estate developments.

Technological integration: The adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and virtual reality, will likely play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall real estate experience.

Other segments like Smart Cities and Infrastructure, Diversification of Offerings, Focus on Affordable Housing, and Global Investment Opportunities play a vital role too.

By leveraging these trends and proactively addressing potential challenges, the UAE’s real estate sector has the potential to continue its upward trajectory, fostering sustainable growth, innovation, and economic prosperity over the next decade. However, it will be crucial for stakeholders to maintain a proactive approach, adapt to market dynamics, and prioritize the evolving needs and aspirations of the diverse population and investor base.

You have also devoted a lot of time and energy into CSR and actively support the NGO community. Please share some details.

On a personal level, my dedication to supporting NGOs and giving back to the community is deeply rooted in a profound sense of empathy and compassion. Education, environmental sustainability, and healthcare are not just causes I believe in; they are areas that tug at my heartstrings. I actively invest my time and resources in educational programs, eco-friendly initiatives, and healthcare projects, driven by a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of those in need. My ultimate goal is to empower individuals and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable and inclusive society, one where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

What are your expansion plans for Bricks N Woods over the next five years?

As a part of our strategic vision, we are planning to move ahead as a developer, aiming to embark on ambitious real estate development projects that embody our values of quality, sustainability, and innovation. By venturing into land development, we seek to create bespoke, cutting-edge projects that redefine luxury living and set new benchmarks for architectural excellence and design innovation.