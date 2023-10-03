Plenty of space for passengers

The interior dimensions exceed those of today’s E-Class (213 model series) quite significantly. For example, in terms of the shoulder room in the front (plus 27mm) or the interior length (plus 80mm). The seating position is higher and more confident (plus 65mm). The boot capacity is 430 litres. In terms of noise and vibration comfort (NVH), the EQE is among the best in class.

Range of up to 654km

The model range will include two variants at market launch: the EQE 350+ with 215 kW and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC (WLTP: combined electrical consumption: 22.5-19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km).

With 350 kW, this is the entry-level model for electric driving performance from Mercedes-AMG. The EQE 500 4MATIC (provisional figures WLTP: combined electrical consumption: 21.1-17.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) 3 and Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ (provisional figures WLTP: combined electrical consumption: 23.2-20.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) will follow.

The battery of the EQE 350+ has a usable energy content of around 90 kWh, while the range of up to 654 km, according to WLTP, makes it suitable for touring.

Navigation with electric intelligence

Navigation with electric intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example.

This includes a visualisation in the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system as to whether the available battery capacity is sufficient to return to the starting point without charging. Charging stations along the route that have been added manually are given preference in the route calculation.

Proposed charging stations can be excluded. The estimated charging costs per charging stop are calculated.

Clean air in the interior

With Energizing Air Control Plus, Mercedes-Benz thinks holistically about air quality in the EQE. The system is based on filtration, sensors, a display concept and air conditioning. The HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter has a very high filtration level to trap fine particles, micro-particles, pollen and other substances entering with the outside air. An activated carbon coating reduces sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides as well as odours in the interior.

MBUX maintains its lead

With adaptive software, MBUX adapts completely to its user and makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With what is known as the zero layer, the most important applications are always offered on the top level within the field of vision, according to situation and context.

Driving assistance systems support