People visit a Tesla booth during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China. Image Credit: Reuters

Tesla Inc. will resume production at its factory in China’s eastern city of Shanghai on February 10 after an extended closure over the holiday period amid the novel coronavirus.

The management committee of Lingang new zone, where the factory is located, will make all efforts to coordinate to help key companies including Tesla return to normal production, according to a briefing held by the Shanghai government on Saturday.