Tesla Inc. will resume production at its factory in China’s eastern city of Shanghai on February 10 after an extended closure over the holiday period amid the novel coronavirus.
The management committee of Lingang new zone, where the factory is located, will make all efforts to coordinate to help key companies including Tesla return to normal production, according to a briefing held by the Shanghai government on Saturday.
Tesla temporarily closed its stores in China from February 2, according to a CNBC report, which cited a WeChat post from an unidentified company sales employee on that date. Tesla declined to comment on the report.