Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co have also pulled out of Singapore Airshow

Bombardier aircraft (left) and Gulfstream aircraft (right) are displayed during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Centre. Image Credit: Reuters

Singapore: More international aviation companies are withdrawing from the Singapore Airshow as concerns around the novel coronavirus outbreak mount.

Organisers of the event, billed as Asia’s largest aerospace and defence conference, earlier announced it would proceed as scheduled with additional health screening and cleaning measures to reduce risks. The weeklong show is due to kick off on February 11 and run through to February 16.

Participants that have withdrawn include:

Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Co. have also pulled out while the Pentagon said it would send a smaller delegation than originally planned to the conference, according to Reuters.

Ten Chinese exhibitors previously confirmed their withdrawal. South Korea’s Black Eagles aerobatic team announced it wouldn’t participate this year either.