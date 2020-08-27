Dubai: The Dubai headquartered telco, du, will shift to a new business model from the fourth quarter.
The business operations are being “redesigned” with the introduction of five additional functions and lead to a “faster digital transformation”.
“Winning in the future requires innovation, speed, efficiency, collaboration, and continuously exceeding our customers’ expectations.” explained Johan Dennelind, CEO. “Our new operating model will digitally future-proof EITC (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company), and accelerate our transformation and our ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics.”
The UAE’s telecom space has had to make drastic changes to its operations and recast consumer services to cope with the heavy load after the pandemic struck and businesses and schools learnt to cope from doing everything remotely.
Du reported mixed results in the first six months, with a contraction in mobile and other revenues.