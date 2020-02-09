Present at the inauguration of the new store were Ali Ibrahim, Deputy Director General, Department of Economic Development (DED); Hussein Adam Ali, Chairman, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group; Nabeel Adam Ali, Director, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group; Nader Adam Ali, Director, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group; Nayla Al Khaja, CEO of Nayla Al Khaja Films Image Credit: Supplied

The Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group, the UAE-based perfumery pioneer, revealed the opening of its newest and largest flagship store at the Dubai Mall. Strategically located in level one of the mall, the new store signals the commencement of a renewed period of heritage for Swiss Arabian- highlighting the company's continuing commitment to create a diverse portfolio of unique fragrances, perfume oils and Dehn el oud that perfectly fuse the combination of the rich Arabian heritage and the company’s technical expertise. Present at the inauguration of the new store were Ali Ibrahim, Deputy Director General, Department of Economic Development (DED); Hussein Adam Ali, Chairman, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group; Nabeel Adam Ali, Director, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group; Nader Adam Ali, Director, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group; Nayla Al Khaja, CEO of Nayla Al Khaja Films.

Hussein Adam Ali, Chairman, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group, said, “The opening of this new flagship store at the Dubai Mall reflects a truly exciting time for the Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group as it embodies our vision of creating a brand narrative that is both inspirational and relatable to our continuously growing client base. As an organization, we are optimistic about Dubai and the UAE as a strong and stable nation, and the Dubai Mall flagship opening is part of our global expansion strategy, as we remain confident on the success of the country. To mark the occasion, we have launched a special collection named WAAW, which means unity and harmony in Arabic. The collection is based on the various stages of love and are under three specially created unisex fragrances--Gharaam, Hayaam and Wajd.”

Nader Adam Ali, Director, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group, commented, "The opening of the new store proves to be both timely and strategic as the GCC region’s perfume industry is projected to reach USD 3.87 Billion by 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9 per cent from 2019 to 2024. This new flagship store complements our efforts to mark a stronger presence in the region and is the latest addition to the already two existing kiosks at the Dubai Mall. To date, Swiss Arabian has 105 outlets spread out across the GCC and African region."

The new store displays an incredible variety of perfumes along with an exclusive premium collection Image Credit: Supplied

The new store displays an incredible variety of perfumes along with an exclusive premium collection. Having immense experience in the art of perfume making and having partnered with world’s leading perfume manufacturers, Swiss Arabian aims to awaken one’s sense of smell and help every individual find their unique perfect mix of fragrances.

Over the last four decades, the company has created various offerings across major product categories. Some of them are, Eau de Parfum (EDP); Eau de Toilette (EDT); Concentrated Perfume Oils (CPO); Dehn El Oud; Bakhoor and Agarood which is a traditional incense widely used in Arab households.

Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group