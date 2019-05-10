Overall growth was up from 0.2% in the previous quarter

Anti-Brexit protesters are seen near the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. Image Credit: Reuters

LONDON. Official figures show that the British economy expanded by a solid quarterly rate of 0.5 per cent in the first three months of the year as firms geared up for the long-anticipated Brexit date.

Much of the growth reported by the Office for National Statistics on Friday was due to firms stockpiling raw materials and products ahead of Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU on March 29 — manufacturing output expanded by a hefty 2.2 per cent.

Overall growth was up from 0.2 per cent in the previous quarter.