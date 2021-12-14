The court is set to start operating in the first quarter of 2022

Sheikh Maktoum said the rollout of the new court represents a groundbreaking move to stay abreast of the ever-evolving and thriving global digital economy.

Dubai: A special court for simplifying the settlement process of complex civil and commercial disputes was launched in Dubai on Tuesday.

The ‘Specialised Court for the Digital Economy’ launched by the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts will deal with national and international disputes related to current and emerging technologies. Set to start providing services in the first quarter of 2022, it will cover a wide variety of fields including big data, blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud services, unmanned aerial vehicles, 3D printing technologies, and robotics.

DIFC Courts is in the process of appointing eminent judicial experts to operate and supervise the digital infrastructure and advanced service capabilities of the specialised court.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and President of the DIFC, emphasised that the rollout of the new court represents a groundbreaking move to stay abreast of the ever-evolving and thriving global digital economy.

“The infrastructure of our courts in Dubai will keep pace with our future economic aspirations,” Sheikh Maktoum said.

He also highlighted that the launch of the new court gives an impetus to efforts to develop a new judicial support system capable of meeting the requirements of the digital transformation process and adoption of up-to-date technologies. “The goal of the judicial system and courts in Dubai is to deliver prompt justice in a country where the law prevails.”

With the continuous growth of digital transformation across the world, trade and services inevitably integrate digital technology in their fundamental operations. Now, more than ever an innovative judicial system is key to promoting growth as well as providing security, reliability, and protection for companies and businesses.

The new international court is a pivotal step in achieving the UAE’s vision and strategy for the next 50 years, Sheikh Maktoum said, stressing that the digital economy sector plays a significant role in enhancing people’s quality of life.