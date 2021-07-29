Image Credit: Supplied

SOL Properties has invested an additional budget of Dh20 million as it expands SOL Living, a dedicated leasing service portfolio that offers long- and short-term lease options to meet the evolving needs of Dubai’s residents and visitors. It will introduce 16 new serviced apartment units across three new buildings in Dubai, all slated to open by September 2021.

Following the launch of SOL Living phase one, which opened with 48 units in Business Bay’s SOL Avenue, the 16 additional units will comprise of 13 units in SOL Bay, set to open by September 2021 and marking the Group’s second property in the Business Bay area. One 5-bedroom villa will be added to SOL Living’s Palm Jumeirah segment, which follows the two additional operational units that have been added to the Iris Amber building, located in the up-and-coming Al Jaddaf area.

The offering of furnished and equipped units with a focus on design, guarantees a high level of service and flexibility for residents. The property development giant has revealed its tenacious expansion target for SOL Living, aiming to reach 100 operational units by the end of 2021, and to double this number to 200 operational units by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Launching SOL Living was a significant milestone for us as a business, and to expand in such a short space of time is something we are tremendously proud to announce,” says Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties. “We believe that hospitality will remain one of the biggest driving forces for our business, especially as the UAE continues to open up to international travel, thanks to the government’s advanced safety protocols and extensive roll-out of its vaccination campaign. Our aim is to continue diversifying our offering across our landmark footprint in the UAE, providing guests with a unrivalled long- and short-term lease options in the city.”

With a fast-approaching Expo 2020, which is set to host 25 million socially-distant and vaccinated visitors, staying in nearby prime locations will allow both residents and visitors to explore some of Dubai’s most popular destinations. Short-term lease remains an ideal option for those who will be in the city for longer durations, including the entirety of the highly anticipated event.

SOL Living, the licensed vacation rental operator in Dubai, will be the dedicated entity for securing properties within SOL Avenue. Located in the heart of Business Bay, SOL Avenue stands as an extraordinary example of modern splendour, detailed craftsmanship and outstanding amenities. It is the ideal option for business and leisure travellers who want to experience all that Dubai has to offer, and is in close proximity to Dubai’s major entertainment and leisure hubs, including Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and The Walk JBR.

SOL Bay is the latest residential and commercial tower by SOL Properties with direct views of the Burj Khalifa, making it an unparalleled luxury living experience for its residents. Located in the heart of Business Bay, SOL Bay features expansive apartments that are designed to maximise space, light and views, alongside a fully equipped gymnasium and extensive swimming pool.