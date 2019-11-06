Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Supplied

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture on Tuesday met with LinkedIn Co-Founder Allen Blue, Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Brayton, and members of the LinkedIn MENA team.

The meeting discussed collaboration between Dubai Culture and LinkedIn, and ways to use the social platform to better engage with professionals in Dubai’s creative and cultural industries. The meeting coincided with the launch of Sheikha Latifa’s official LinkedIn page.

LinkedIn operates the world's largest professional network on the Internet with over 660 million members in over 200 countries and territories.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed commented on the occasion: “Dubai Culture is eager to develop new ways of communicating with the creative and cultural community in Dubai, to listen to and understand their needs and to share our current and future initiatives with them. This is a crucial element of the new cultural vision that was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to drive the advancement of the emirate’s creative scene, and to establish Dubai as a global centre for culture, and an incubator and forum for creative talent.”