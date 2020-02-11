Sharp Middle East FZE — Management (from left to right): Sota Saito — Deputy Managing Director; Ravinder Kumar — Divisional Head, Business Solutions; Juri Katsuragi — Divisional Head, Business Operations Management; Shogo Hara — Managing Director; Rohit Khot — Divisional Head, Consumer Electronics and Inoue Shinya — Deputy Divisional Head, Consumer Electronics Image Credit: Atiq-Ur-Rehman

In 1915, Sharp founder Tokuji Hayakawa invented the innovative twist-type Hayakawa Mechanical Pencil, which was later, dubbed the Sharp Pencil and is the origin of the brand’s corporate name. Since that time, an attitude of giving sincere thought to the people who use a product and of harnessing originality and creativity in the pursuit of convenience and quality has been the foundation of Sharp.

In May 2017, Sharp published the fiscal 2017-2019 Medium-Term Management Plan. Under this Plan, the company is pursuing reform in its businesses, its arenas of competition, and its operations, shifting focus from defense to offense, and transforming into a company that delivers people-oriented Internet of things (IoT) and an 8K+5G ecosystem on a global scale.

Business vision

Sharp intends to grow the company by using 8K ultra-high-definition technologies, 5G technologies, and AIoT — a combination of artificial intelligence and the internet of things — to change the world.

The brand will realize a future in which 8K and 5G technologies are used, for example, in telemedicine and remote learning, bringing medical advancements and quality education to every corner of the world.

The 8K technologies can even be used to reduce food scarcity by causing a dramatic leap ahead in agricultural productivity through usage in pest control and crop cultivation management systems.

Sharp will create smart homes and smart cities with AIoT, in which people live more comfortably and safer. AIoT will introduce greater productivity to smart offices and smart factories, driving sustainable economic development and creating a society where people live true to themselves.

Sharp is transforming faster than ever to bring such future into reality. In more than 100 years since its inception, Sharp has remained faithful to the spirit of “Sincerity and Creativity”. The company still embraces its founder’s ideal to “make products that others want to imitate”.

Over the years, Sharp has produced many highly original world’s-first and Japan’s-first breakthroughs, pioneering new markets, introducing technological advancements, and contributing to the development of society.

To make good products in such a fashion requires steady engagement, followed by services, platforms, and ecosystems. In this way, Sharp has transformed into an entity that offers original, new value and amazing experiences to our customers.

Sharp Middle East FZE (SMEF) being a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation since 1998 is based in a strategic location. Dubai being the link between East and West, it provides endless opportunities to Sharp to further contribute towards the improvement of human living and society.

Like any other region, the Middle East, Africa and CIS regions are faced with fierce competition from companies all over the world.

By adhering to our basic business creed of “Sincerity and Creativity”, Sharp is on its journey to be a one-of-a-kind company that creates 21st century lifestyles with advanced technology. You can find amazing products for the consumer electronics and business solutions in our website — www.sharpmea.com. Besides having a strong team within SMEF, the brand has established partnerships across the region ensuring a thorough network of distribution and after-sales-service for Sharp products.

We at SMEF facilitate and serve all our partners/customers and end users not only with consumer electronics products but also with business solutions B2B product line up.

More than 20 years of its entity in this region, ample CSR activities have been enrolled and implemented successfully, which promote eco-friendly environment and culture.

Sharp Middle East FZE (SMEF) strongly believes in its business philosophy: “We do not seek merely to expand our business volume. Rather, we are dedicated to the use of our unique, innovative technology to contribute to the culture, benefits, and welfare of people throughout the world.

“It is the intention of our corporation to grow hand-in-hand with our employees, encouraging and aiding them to reach their full potential and improve their standard of living.