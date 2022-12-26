Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the general budget of Sharjah with a total expenditure of Dh32.24 billion.
Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of Sharjah’s Central Finance Department, announced the following year’s budget while speaking to the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
Thirty per cent of the budget is earmarked for operating expenditure, 28 per cent for wages and salaries of Sharjah government employees, and 14 per cent will go for capital projects. At least 13 per cent of the budget will go for financial support and assistance, 13 per cent for payment of loans, and 2 per cent will go for capital expenditure, explained Al Sayegh.
