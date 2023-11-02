Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) is a world-class free zone located in the heart of Sharjah, UAE, dedicated to the media and creative industries. Well-known for supporting its clients through all stages of business initiation, the company offers a range of benefits that make it the ideal starting point to set up and grow a business through:

● No corporate tax

● Easy business set-up

● World-class infrastructure

● Vibrant business community

SHAMS is home to a wide range of businesses, ranging from small start-ups to multinational corporations, all of which are drawn to the free zone’s attractive benefits and strategic location.

A major key advantage to setting up a business in SHAMS is the ability to own 100 per cent of the company, without the hassle to find a local partner. This is a major draw for foreign investors, who can enjoy complete control over their business and activities.

Another benefit of setting up business through SHAMS is exemption from both corporate and income tax. This allows businesses to keep more of their profits, which may be reinvested in the company or used to grow exponentially.

SHAMS operations have been designed to be extremely straightforward. Businesses can obtain all necessary licences and permits within a few days, making it easy to get started and up and running quickly.

SHAMS provides its businesses with access to state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, including high-speed internet, modern offices, and shared workspaces. This ensures that businesses have all of the resources they need to thrive.

Finally, SHAMS is home to a thriving community of businesses from all over the world. This creates a vibrant and supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and start-ups, who find it easy to build lasting connections globally.

For those looking to initiate and grow your media or creative business, SHAMS is the ideal choice. It offers a range of benefits and a strategic location that make it the perfect place to begin on your venture. We take care of the administrative side of things to allow you to unleash your full potential through your business.

Additional benefits of setting up a business in SHAMS include:

● Affordable business costs: SHAMS offers businesses affordable office rental rates and other business costs.

● Support for entrepreneurs and start-ups: SHAMS provides a range of support services for entrepreneurs and start-ups, including mentorship, training, and access to funding.