Sharjah: Experts from the UAE and Hungary will work together on areas such as alternative energy and green economy, as well as a solar car, it was revealed on Tuesday.
The agreement signed between the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and John von Neumann University of Hungary (JvNU) will help boost mutual cooperation in scientific research, technology and culture, an announcement said.
Together with the American University of Sharjah, special attention will be paid to hydrogen as a new alternative energy source, the development of green vehicles and the green economy, the expansion of scientific results in materials science and laser technology, robotics and innovation opportunities for “smart” and livable cities.
The Megalux solar car model, one of the most successful development projects of John von Neumann University in Kecskemét, Hungary, will be redeveloped in a joint effort as part of this agreement.
The agreement comes on the heels of a visit by a delegation from SRTIP to the John von Neumann University.
SRTIP and JvNU Kecskemét will launch joint promotional activities to raise awareness of the main projects of the incubation hub through webinars and conferences targeted at industrial, economic and civil segments of the UAE and the Mena region.