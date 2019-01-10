The improvement in the headline index was supported by the weakest fall in new orders in the current four-month sequence of reduction. Employment declined modestly in December, completing a full quarter of job cuts. Input cost inflation eased further in December, setting a new record low across the survey history. This was largely due to the softest uptick in purchase prices in over six years. Salaries continued to grow solidly, albeit at a weaker pace compared to November. Concurrently, output prices increased only marginally, although the rise was slightly faster than November’s 34-month low. Sentiment remained relatively subdued across Egypt’s non-oil private sector in December. Most companies expect output to be unchanged in the coming 12 months.