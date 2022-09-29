Investors across the world always take into account a number of factors when deciding where to set up their businesses. These include geographic location, the speed at which licence procedures are processed and transactions are completed, as well as flexible and cutting-edge infrastructure.

Luckily, the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone (SAIF Zone) does not only have that but also much more.

SAIF Zone, in addition to its ideal strategic location and cutting-edge industrial, commercial, and logistical infrastructure, offers a new way of doing business through smart and integrated solutions. This is why it has become a top global destination for all businesses, irrespective of their specialties.

Unparalleled strategic location

SAIF Zone is located adjacent to Sharjah International Airport, which has positioned itself firmly as one of the leading cargo hubs in the GCC region. Sharjah’s airport is strategically located between the Far East and Europe. The free zone is also close to three seaports, including Khorfakkan port, Hamriyah port, and Khalid port, which are situated on the shores of Sharjah and the Arabian Gulf, guaranteeing seamless access to global markets.

Not only that, but SAIF Zone is literally just 10 minutes away from the city centre of Sharjah, 20 minutes from Dubai, 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi, and 30 minutes from the nearest port. What’s more, it has one of the largest customer bases in the world, with access to more than 2 billion people within a four-hour flight.

One-hour business licence

Moreover, the speed at which services are delivered or the ease with which procedures are carried out makes acquiring a business licence even easier, with the time taken not surpassing one hour, making the free zone one of the fastest in the world in the issuance of licences. It also stands out for having a distinguished and unique digital system that offers more than 200 online services, all of which are designed to make it easier for investors to do business and engage in commercial and industrial activities.

Comprehensive package of services

From offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern facilities, including fully equipped and air-conditioned executive offices, to developing different-sized warehouses with attached offices and providing 100 per cent foreign ownership of businesses, SAIF Zone promises investors a comprehensive package of extraordinary and exclusive privileges that have turned it into a fertile ground for feasible opportunities that businessmen are seeking to launch their investments into various markets throughout the world. This is in addition to 100 per cent repatriation of capital and profits, 100 per cent corporate or personal income tax exemptions, 100 per cent import and export tax exemptions, 24/7 services, 24/7 security and emergency services, and labour accommodation within the zone.

On top of that, SAIF Zone houses service centres specialised in expediting the issuance of low-cost visas for employees working for investors. Other services include legal and consultancy services in computer and internet training; international couriers; traffic and licensing office; customs office; petrol station; banks; restaurants; post office; travel agency; clinic; transportation to and from the city. This is in addition to a gold and jewellery park, a full-fledged and highly specialised gold and jewellery manufacturing unit, and many more.