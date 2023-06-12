Saab, a trusted name in the field of defence and security solutions since 1937, is dedicated to providing world-class platforms, systems and services to help safeguard communities it operates within. With an unwavering commitment to making the world a safer place through innovative technology, Saab has solidified its reputation as a reliable partner in today's evolving defence and security landscape – here in the UAE and across the globe.
Renowned for its long-standing international partnerships, Saab boasts a proven track record that spans decades. The company's strong research and development capabilities have enabled it to cultivate technological expertise in the industry. While Saab's legacy originates in Sweden, it takes great pride in its partnership with the UAE, where it has played a vital role in fortifying the nation's defence and security sector since the 1980s. Today, Saab’s GlobalEye – a multi-domain Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) solution, supports the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (AFAD) by providing long-range detection and identification of objects in air, at sea and over land.
Building on a decades-long legacy to the UAE's defence apparatus, Saab established its development and production centre in Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) in 2018. As a local, home-grown entity, the company is committed to developing advanced technologies, growing its local supply chain, and increasing the number of its Emirati employees.
Furthermore, Saab has also collaborated with Tawazun Council to launch DeployNet—a locally developed ruggedized 5G/LTE communication system for military and crisis operations. More recently, the two parties have signed an agreement to ensure sovereign 3D printing (additive manufacturing) capabilities for the UAE AFAD, aimed at efficient design and production of spare parts.
In the domain of Air Traffic Management, Saab's Integrated Air Traffic Control Suite was selected by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects for implementation at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. Another notable solution in Saab's Air Traffic Management portfolio is the comprehensive Digital Tower, featuring exceptional video processing and visual presentation capabilities that provide a clear view regardless of weather and operating conditions.
“We believe that driving meaningful change and building a high-tech defence ecosystem is closely intertwined with fostering strong strategic partnerships among government, defence and security organizations, as well as academic institutions,” said Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director of Saab in the UAE. “With our extensive presence in the UAE and deep understanding of the region, we are well-positioned to deliver customized solutions that meet the country's defence requirements, both now and in the future.”
Beyond developing cutting-edge products and solutions, Saab actively contributes to the development of engineering skills and the creation of high-tech jobs in the UAE, empowering local talent. With over 150 employees in the UAE, Saab is a proud and active partner in mentorship and training programs such as the Young Emirati Women for Success (YES) and the Tawazun Council's Emirati Global Acceleration Program (EGAP).
Saab's continuous innovation is fuelled by similar collaborations and partnerships across the globe. With customers in over 100 countries and employees representing more than 60 nationalities, Saab remains steadfast in its mission to enhance safety and security in society.
