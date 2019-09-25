It's all the rage at Gitex 2019, with great offers that can be had for Dh1,500 or less

4K resolution UHD LED TV is all the rage at Gitex Shopper 2019, the Gulf region's biggest electronics retail extravaganza — with great offers that can be had for Dh1,500 or less Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

Dubai: Are you hunting for a LED TV? Is it OLED or QLED that you're looking for — and what's the difference between the two?

Go back a bit. Ask youself first: "What will I use it for? Do I even still, really, really watch TV at home at all?"

Of course, if you're a movie/streaming buff, then maybe it's time to consider some fancy screen offers.

This Gitex Shopper — three more days left, including today, September 26 — could be your big chance to grab huge discounts on LED screens.

Customers check out LED TV screens at Gitex Shopper 2019 in Dubai on September 25, 2019.. Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin

We've checked and listed awesome 4K LED TV deals at the on-going Gitex in Dubai, for under Dh1,500 (about $408).

Before we give you the low-down on options, first let's get down to basics.

OLED/QLED display: 4K vs 8K

Display technology has greatly improved. Remember "plasma" screens? They've been completely wiped out within a decade or so, thanks to HD, UHD 4K and 8K LED (light-emitting diode) screen technology.

If you're looking for the best screen quality for home, personal or professional use, just remember some really simple industry terms:

8K — it's a higher resolution standard than 4K — thus quadrupling the total number of pixels just like 4K did with 1080p. 8K is 7,680 x 4,320 resolution, or approximately 8,000 horizontal pixels.

4K — it's around 4,000 horizontal pixels at 3,840 x 2,160, and 1080p is around 2,000 horizontal pixels at 1,920 x 1,080.

QLED — QLED is a Samsung-specific marketing term for LCD TVs that uses quantum dot technology to enhance performance in key picture quality areas, differentiating it from LG’s OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) line-up.

OLED — LG’s OLED comes from Organic Light-Emitting Diode, and is its own marketing term for the light-emitting diode display technology.

Is it a good time to move to 8K?

There's no doubt 8K is emerging as the predominant display technology. But are still quite expensive.

Meanwhile, 4K is coming down in price, though it's still quite good in quality.

Knowing the difference helps you pick and choose the display technology that's right for your needs and budget.

Customers check LED TV screen deals at Gitex Shopper 2019 in Dubai. Photo taken on September 25, 2019 . Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

We advise, though: It's best to head down to the Dubai World Trade Centre, Shaikh Saeed Hall, to compare and contrast the latest LED TV screen deals that work for you.

In response to readers' request, here's our mini-listing on 4K screens, Full HD, for under Dh1,500 this Gitex.

And offers are good while stocks last (or till the next price drop — but we don't know when).

A scene at the busy TV screens corner of Gitex Shopper 2019 in Dubai, September 25, 2019. Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

1. Philips

55” 4K UHD, HRD (content)

Mode: 55 PUT6103

Price: Dh1,499 (from Dh1,679) Jumbo

2. Hisense

55” 4K UHD TV

Model: A6100

Price: Dh1,199 (from Dh1,799) E-Max

3. Hisense

58” 4K UHD Smart TV

Model: 58A6100

Price: Dh1,299 (from Dh1,999) E-Max

4. Samsung

43” 4K UHD TV

Model: UA-43RU7100

Price: Dh1,199 (from Dh1,699) E-Max

5. TCL

55” 4K UHD Smart TV HDR Ready

Model: LED55P6550US

Price: Dh1,399 (from Dh1,799) E-Max

6. Philips

50” 4K UHD TV

Model: 50PUT6103

Price: Dh1,399 (from Dh1,599) Jumbo

Discount offers on 4K LED TV screens at Gitex Shopper 2019 in Dubai. Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

7. Samsung

49” 4K UHD TV Apple Airplay

Model: UA49RU7100

Price: Dh1,649 (from Dh1,799) Jumbo

8. Nikai

50” 4K UHD Smart TV Android

Model: NTV5000SLED

Price: Dh999 (from Dh1,349) E-Max

9. Nikai

55” 4K UHD Smart TV Android

Model: UHD5510

Price: Dh1,049 (from Dh1,499) E-Max

10. Philips

50” 4K UHD TV

Model: 50PUT6103

Price: Dh1,399 (from Dh1,599) Jumbo

4K and 8K LED TV screens offered at crazy discounts at the on-going Gitex Shopper 2019 in Dubai's World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

11. Nikai

55” 4K UHD Smart TV Android

Model: UHD55SLEDT

Price: Dh1,199 (you can bargain for Dh999, look for Sanid K.) from Dh1,574) Sharaf DG

12. Nikai

50” 4K UHD Smart TV Android

Model: UHD50SLEDT

Price: Dh999 (from Dh1,364) Sharaf DG

13. AOC

55” 4K UHD Smart TV

Model: LE55U7970

Price: Dh1,499 (from Dh1,599) Sharaf DG

14. Philips

55” 4K UHD Smart TV

Model: 55PUT6103

Price: Dh1,400 (from Dh1,799) Sharaf DG

Discounts galore on 4K TV screens at Gitex Shopper electronics retail festival at the World Trade Centre in Dubai, September 25, 2019. Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin

15. Hisense

43” 4K UHD TV

Model: 43A6100UW

Price: Dh899 (from Dh1,099) Sharaf DG

16. Hisense

58” 4K UHD TV

Model: 58A6100UW