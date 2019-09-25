From silent fans to vacuum cleaners that can pick up bowling balls, here's our picks



While everyone is hunting for the best deals at Gitex Shopper 2019, here are five quirky items that you should be looking out for.

Winbot window cleaning robot



I came across this product displayed at Gitex Shopper 2019 as it was working its way pacing across a sheet of glass. The robot is made to clean windows, as it crawls across them, without falling over.

It has specialised cleaning material on the bottom of it which wipes windows as it moves and the cloth is detachable and washable. It also has a built-in vacuum in the middle to suck all the dirt out. It has power of 650 Watts.

The device comes with a remote to control it, especially if it is placed on windows that are out of reach and it is priced at around Dh800 at Gitex Shopper 2019.

Karcher MV4 Premium vacuum cleaner



This German brand is known for making products that use less electricity but are high in power and strength. This vacuum cleaner embodies just that at Gitex Shopper 2019, promoters have found a unique way to demonstrate its suction power.

At the exhibition you can see the vacuum picking up a bowling ball through its nozzle.

The product is around 1000 Watts in power and similar vacuums are around 2000 Watts. Karcher instead focuses on creating products with stronger motors that use less electricity. At Gitex Shopper 2019, it is priced at around Dh399.

The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan



In the world of technology, Dyson is known to create futuristic products. One might rush past this fan without thinking it’s one because it looks and sounds nothing like a traditional standing fan.

With no blades, round head or the typical sound a fan makes, this slim cooling device is described as a ‘tower’. It is known to be safer around children than a traditional fan with blades. It virtually makes no noise and weighs around 4 kilograms.

It is made from polycarbonate material instead of plastic, which is generally used to make fans. This allows it’s body to be scratch and dent free as well as keeping it light in weight.

It has different speed settings and rotation cycles. The fan comes with a remote control and it is priced at around Dh1,099 at Gitex Shopper 2019.

Dyson Supersonic



One cannot talk about unique electronics and skip this hairdryer that is another product Dyson has come out with and also one of their most popular ones.

Just like the fan, this hairdryer does not remind one of a typical dryer. This hot pink and grey device is much smaller in size and practically makes no noise.

Duaa Qureshi, product specialist at the official Dyson booth at Gitex Shopper 2019 said that it is one of their most sold products at the exhibition.

“This hairdryer is 6 times faster than an average hairdryer. It is also gentle on the hair as it applies less heat and styles hair at the same time,” she said.

It is priced at around Dh1,580

Gulf News will be bringing you more beauty appliances to look out for at Gitex Shopper 2019.

ROG Mothership gaming laptop



Calling all gamers! ROG Mothership laptop is a gaming computer that is worth Dh24,999 and it is known to have one of the highest specifications that gamers need for an uninterrupted gaming experience.

It is unique because it has a detachable keyboard that can turn wireless when needed and lights up.