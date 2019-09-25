Watch the first Emirati astronaut take flight into space or go to Gitex Shopper in Dubai

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori. Image Credit: NASA

UAE Wide

Watch Hazzaa AlMansoor Head into Space Live

Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri.

It’s all systems go for the launch of the Soyuz rocket that will take the UAE’s first astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori to the International Space Station (ISS) today at at 5.57pm UAE time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome Space Center in Kazakhstan. Those of us in the UAE can watch the livestream of this historical moment online on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) website and Gulfnews.com for live coverage.

Also, catch it live on Dubai TV. Meanwhile, MBRSC is also hosting a seven-day space-themed event where you can be part of this historical moment, which includes live video calls and radio chats with AlMansoor. To participate, and to watch his return live on October 3, register with MBRSC.

+ mbrsc.ae/astronauts

ABU DHABI

‘An American in Paris’ Screening

Catch today’s 6pm screening of this 1951 musical and a six-time Academy Award-winning film, An American in Paris, starring Gene Kelly. Music is by George and Ira Gershwin and the film is directed by Vicente Minelli. The love story culminates with a 17-minute ballet sequence performed by Kelly and Leslie Caron. Screening is at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Entry is free with museum admission ticket.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Ladies Night

Head to Yas Marina tonight for an evening of fun with girls at Aquarium, where you get unlimited free-flowing beverages. It’s also paella night at the seafood restaurant for Dh89 per person, from 7pm. It is a perfect Spanish fiesta meal to eat with friends.

+ yasmarina.ae

Yoga for Women

Yogaone, a wellness studio, is partnering with Al Ghazal Golf Club to offer in-house classes starting today, only for ladies. A free trial class will take place on Wednesdays. The price for a week’s worth of classes is Dh500, which includes a Dh50 voucher for ola brasil and Dh50 for the healing spa. From 5 to 6pm at Al Ghazal Golf Club.

Call 02-5053314

Art Exhibition

Abu Dhabi Art Gallery presents Project Space exhibition: Thymesis. The solo exhibition features works of NYU Abu Dhabi lecturer of visual arts and artist Laura Schneider. Free to attend. Runs until October 7.

+ nyuad-artgallery.org

DUBAI

Trunk Show

The company that designed Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ jewellery for her wedding reception with Nick Jonas in New Delhi last year, is in Dubai. The family-run Khanna Jewellers is showcasing its latest collection at a trunk show today at the Waldorf Astoria Financial Centre. Joining them is shawl maker Ahuja & Sons, known for their celebrity clientele, and Pakistani pret and bridal label Elan.The trunk show runs from 11am to 8pm. Entry is free.

+ facebook.com/KhannaJewellersKJ

Gitex Shopper

Image Credit: Gulf News

The consumer electronics fair runs until Saturday at Dubai World Trade Centre. Grab deals on electronics from top brands and retailers under one roof. From 11am to 11pm. Entry Dh20; free for children below five.

+ gitexshopperdubai.com

Sushi Challenge

Sumo Sushi & Bento has kicked off its month-long sushi eating competition, the Yokozuna Challenge. Participants need to finish a 2kg Yokouna sushi roll in 15 minutes, stuffed with avocado, crispy tempura, shrimp, crab stick and tamago. Those who win eat the roll for free and if you fail, you pay Dh79 the meal. The overall winner will take home Dh2,000, and the top five with the best timing will win a Sumo tray for a year. At select UAE locations.

+ sumosushibento.com

Burger & Lobster

Chow down on a special offer for National Lobster Day. Guests can enjoy a complimentary tres leche cake free today when ordering an item from the lobster menu. From noon to midnight.

Call 04-5148838

Saxophone Night

Level 43 Sky Lounge is launching its saxophone night at 9pm at Four Points by Sheraton on Shaikh Zayed Road. Entertainment by Manuel Kev and DJ Sveta, along with beverages deals. Limited seats, and no bookings allowed.

Call 04-3712595

Dubai Opera Show

Fans of the Bard can head to Dubai Opera, which is hosting its second Shakespearean theatre production with 'Much Ado About Nothing' until Saturday. Tickets start at Dh150.

+ dubaiopera.com

AJMAN

Bento Box Deal

Bahi Ajman Palace has introduced a Bento Box menu across their restaurants. You can choose six types of menus ranging from Arabic, Indian, Italian, continental and fish and chips. Each box includes a starter, a main, a side and dessert for Dh79.