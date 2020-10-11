Dubai: Products of British supermarket Sainsbury’s will be available on Kibsons from October 15. Over 500 Sainsbury’s branded products will be available for purchase in UAE.
Kibsons has spent the past few months working closely with Sainsbury’s to bring this “partnership to fruition,” the UAE-based food delivery firm said in a statement on Sunday.
Sainsbury’s is one of the largest chain of supermarkets in the UK, with more than 1,400 stores across the country.
“We are pleased to be introducing our great quality products to customers in the UAE via our partnership with Kibsons. Kibsons’ fresh food credentials and excellent customer service are famous throughout the UAE and we look forward to working closely with them,” said Richard Hodges, Head of Sales and Wholesale Buying at Sainsbury’s Supermarkets LTD.
“Sainsbury’s is synonymous with high quality and affordable food and we are thrilled to be partnering with them and offering our customers a further enhanced shopping experience,” said Halima Jumani, Director of Kibsons.