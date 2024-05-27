Abu Dhabi: The Lulu Group has further expanded its presence in Abu Dhabi by inaugurating new hypermarket at Shawamekh Central Mall, in the suburbs of Abu Dhabi.

The latest retail shopping destination also offers enriching shopping experience to the citizens and residents of Shawamekh and its surrounding areas. The shopping centre also boasts of other tenants such as money exchange, ATM, F & B outlets, pharmacy, jewellery shop and other amenities making it a community oriented complete retail destination in the neighbourhood.

Anchor tenant Lulu hypermarket is spread over 85,000 square feet and comes packed with all the favourite shopping features that have made LuLu the top retail chain across UAE. A well-stocked supermarket with the choicest selection of ingredients from across the world, fresh food in the Hot Foods section, bakery, electronics, household need and much more.

Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director of Wathba Municipality Center, said: “we always extends support to projects and initiatives that serve the community, and Lulu, is one of the key supporters to such partnership between all government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This new hypermarket will surely serve the diverse needs of residents in this locality and also support the local agriculture sector.”