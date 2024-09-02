Dubai: Leading jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds announced Monday plans to launch 20 new showrooms in October this year. The new showrooms will be located in various locations in India, the GCC (including the UAE), and the United States.

“The ambitious expansion plan will mark a significant chapter in the brand’s growth journey, further cementing its reputation as one of the world’s largest and most trusted jewellery retail chains,” the company said.

The company plans to strengthen its presence in the GCC by opening new outlets in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The new showrooms are planned for the Muweilah neighbourhood in Sharjah, Muaither in Qatar, and Nakheel Mall in Dammam.

It said that in India, the group plans to launch three showrooms in Uttar Pradesh, two showrooms each in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, and one showroom each in Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Punjab.

The brand’s growing presence in North America will also be bolstered by the launch of two new showrooms in Artesia, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Abdul Salam KP, vice-chairman of Malabar Group, said the opening of 20 showrooms in October is a momentous achievement but is part of the wider expansion we have planned for the upcoming months.

He added that the group is also gearing up to expand into countries such as South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh, France, and New Zealand.

Ethical business practices

MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, “The aggressive expansion we have charted is about growing sustainably and responsibly, ensuring that our expansion benefits not just our business but also society at large.”

The company said every new showroom will showcase a wide range of jewellery collections, from traditional to contemporary designs.

“With a focus on both geographical diversification and strengthening our presence in existing markets, we are ahead of the curve in terms of market penetration. We are committed to offering not just jewellery, but an experience that delights and inspires our customers, ensuring they find pieces that resonate with their personal style and cultural heritage,” said Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Focus on India