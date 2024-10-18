Dubai: Kalyan Jewellers is ramping up incentives for the Diwali gold buying period, offering a gold coin as a giveaway and dropping making charges from 1.99%.

Shoppers get a 2 gram gold coin on all buys of over Dh6,000, while it will be a 1-gram coin on jewellery buys of between Dh4,000-Dh6,000.

The announcement comes as Kalyan Jewellers lines up two more showrooms in the UAE – at Mazyad Mall in Abu Dhabi and Meena Bazaar in Al Ain. The inauguration on Saturday (October 19) will have Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas present.

“The new showroom launches in UAE will enable us in boosting the company’s market presence in the region,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director. “The UAE market has always been an important region for Kalyan Jewellers, and our new investments in the region reflect our commitment to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers.”