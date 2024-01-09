Vision Pro: Apple's first spatial computer

Vision Pro allows wearers to twist a watch-like “crown” to go from having interactive imagery augment one’s surroundings to being fully immersed in a rich 3-D experience that feels like being in a video or on a sports playing field, a hands-on demonstration showed.



The device has a glass front, an aluminum frame, five sensors, 12 cameras, a display for each eye, and a computer that is cooled with a fan.



Smaller than a scuba diving mask, Vision Pro will run mainly by being plugged into a power source in a clear effort to preserve a sleek design.



A cord-attached battery pack, which would slide into your pocket, would work for no more than two hours.



Vision Pro optics are tuned to each wearer’s eyes, freeing them from eyeglasses during use and also providing optical identification to verify user identity, the demonstration showed.



While wearing Vision Pro one can see who is nearby, and even look them in the eyes and have a conversation.



Apple said that over 100 video games would be available from the day of release.



