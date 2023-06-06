1 of 6
Apple just unveiled its first major new product in nearly a decade: interactive goggles called the Vision Pro. Apple also launched its first large-screen MacBook Air and new versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro
Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) 2023 with unveiling the 15-inch MacBook Air, with an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 chip and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air with M2 is available to order and will reach customers from June 13.
Apple's switch to homegrown processors is credited with helping its computers last longer and perform better under heavy workloads. The latest Macs also boost battery life and can run iPhone apps.
The company also introduced a second-generation version of its Mac Studio desktop for creative professionals and software developers. And the company is bringing its in-house chips to the Mac Pro desktop system, which costs $6,999.
The iPhone maker unveiled the new Vision Pro headset, the culmination of more than seven years of development. Introduced with Steve Jobs' trademark phrase "- "one more thing" "- the product vaults Apple into the first major new category since it began selling smartwatches in 2015.
"It's the first Apple product you look through and not at," Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said during the presentation. The wearable device mixes virtual and augmented reality, meaning it can fully engross a user in content with high-resolution displays.
