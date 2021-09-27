Find a variety of services, from house and car cleaning to pet grooming and smart home device installations on Amazon Home Services Image Credit: Unsplash/JEShoots

Did you have a long day at work and no time to clean the house? Or did you buy a new home security system but have no idea how to install it? Amazon has got you covered.

The e-commerce giant is making life easier for all UAE residents. All you have to do is schedule the professional service you need. Avail from a host of service providers, who will take care of all your needs, from house cleaning, electronics repairs,and pet grooming, to smart home installations and home improvement services.

Available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah currently, Amazon handpicks professionals in each of these emirates for various services and offers upfront pricing, an easy scheduling platform, and a ‘Happiness Guarantee’ for their service.

Amazon Home Services offers professional services in the following categories:

Beauty Services: Salon services for women, such as facials, waxing, mani-pedis, hair treatments, as well as massages

Men’s grooming: Facials, manicures, pedicures, hair and beard colouring, and haircuts

Cleaning Services: House cleaning, deep cleaning, home disinfection, and laundry services

Electronics services and repairs: Mobile, tablet, and laptop device repairs

Home improvement: Handyman, air-conditioner cleaning and repair, pest control, and house painting

Smart Home Services: Installation of video doorbells, security cameras, smart locks, and smart thermostats

Pet care: Pet grooming, boarding, and pet taxi services

Events and rentals: Tables and chairs rental services, bouncy castles rental, and photography and make-up artist services for weddings

Moving services: House relocating and even single-item moving

Automotive: Car rentals, daily services like car wash, as well as niche offerings such as battery boosting and tyre installations

The on-demand service rendered by Amazon aims to eliminate middlemen and reduce advertising. The company is making purchasing professional services as easy as buying a product on the website. Within seconds, customers can add pre-packaged services to their cart and pay for the service after it has been completed.

Availing Amazon Home Services is a simple three-step process:

Select a service such as carpet cleaning, window washing, pet grooming or something else Read reviews and ratings from other customers and schedule an appointment with the professionals Place the order and check-out

Amazon Home Services is also taking specific precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Service professionals are required to put on their gloves and mask before entering homes, and will maintain a 6-feet distance always. It is also mandatory for the associates to verbally confirm customer satisfaction after rendering their service.

With all the Home Services provided at the click of a mere button, it is almost impossible not to use it. So, why wait? Start using Amazon Home Services right now.