Abu Dhabi: AGWA (AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance) and Believer Meats are collaborating to develop capabilities in cultivated meat. Believer Meats aims to establish a regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi to support commercial operations for regional market expansion, product manufacturing, and research and development, contributing to AGWA's efforts in tackling food security and water scarcity.

AGWA aims to use technology to address changing dietary patterns and support global food security. The cluster will focus on alternative proteins, functional ingredients, algae farming, and reverse osmosis membranes while enhancing traditional food and water production and supply.

Believer Meats is focused on developing the world's most efficient and scalable cell-cultivation production technology to make safe, healthy, and delicious cultivated meat products.

The company is building the world's largest cultivated meat production facility in North Carolina, USA, to be operational by the end of 2024.

AGWA and Believer Meats are exploring the establishment of a Believer Meats Innovation Academy for sustainable food technologies and talent development, collaborating with Abu Dhabi-based universities and research centers. AGWA is also working with Believer Meats to establish regulatory pathways and halal certification standards for cultivated meat products in Abu Dhabi.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: "When Abu Dhabi established AGWA, it sought to attract the greatest innovators in food and water. Our partnership with Believer Meats is a firm example of this objective coming to life."

Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer Meats, said: "Partnering with AGWA represents a significant step forward in our mission to create a global powerhouse of cultivated meat solutions bringing products to new strategic markets. By leveraging AGWA's innovative framework and support, we are confident that we can address food security challenges and bring our safe, healthy, and delicious cultivated meat products to the MENA region and beyond."