There are plenty of products to ensure your baby is safe, and many of them are easy to install around the house. Image Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Dummer

You’d be surprised at how curious babies and toddlers can be. Their newly developing brains work overtime as they actively try to open every cupboard, drawer, and box in the house. Ensure your home is a space safe for your adventurous little ones, and secure your rooms, kitchens, and living areas with these baby-proofing basics. Since it's currently Baby Week on Amazon, a host of products are up to 45% off, and there are coupons available for additional discounts. Don’t forget, you can avail Amazon Prime’s one-day delivery to get your products shipped in a jiffy.

Here is our curated list of baby-proofing basics you need for your home:

1. AMERTEER Edge & Corner Guards Baby Proofing Foam

This foam set includes 15.7 feet of tape for the edges of cupboards and drawers, 4 corner guards with corner tape, and a 16.4 feet double-sided adhesive tape. The easy-to-install baby bumper edge guard is viscous, adhesive on both sides, and flexible to cut. The rubber foam tape is soft, dense, and extra durable. It has high absorption power and prevents children from acquiring any injuries. The foam is available in beige, black, brown, dark brown, and even a transparent hue, so it will go well with all kinds of furniture.

2. ShowTop Baby Proofing Plug Covers (12 pieces)

Babyproofing plug covers prevent your curious child from poking their fingers into electrical sockets. This pack of 12 plug covers ensures children’s safety from electrical hazards. All you have to do is simply fit into any unused socket. The plug covers are perfect for households in the UAE, as it is made for 3-pin plug points. Furthermore, the covers are made of ABS material, are non-toxic, and have no smell, therefore making it safe to have around babies and children.

Warranty: 1 year guarantee warranty from seller and 30 days full refund guarantee from Amazon.

3. NEXCURIO Baby Safety Locks (6 pieces)

You can easily prevent accidents at home by attaching these adhesive safety locks to any surface, such as wood, metal, plastic, or glass. All you have to do to ensure your child’s safety is to peel off the stickers and fix the latches onto the surface. The ends of the safety locks have two squares, which provide additional safety. As an adult, you can open it with one hand but it is quite challenging for a baby to figure how to unlock it. These baby safety locks are made of durable, non-toxic plastic and are adhesive.

4. Baby Proofing Magnetic Cabinet Locks (8 pieces)

The ‘invisible’ design of the locks makes them seamlessly blend in, and they are hardly noticeable to children. These are magnetic locks that are specially made to prevent your children from opening cabinets and drawers in the bedroom, kitchen or bathroom. They are easy to install and are adhesive. You can only open it with a magnetic key that you can attach to a wall or refrigerator, far from your child’s reach. Additionally, you can apply a coupon for a 10% discount on this product.

Warranty: 1 year warranty and a 30-day return option offered by seller

5. Safety Baby Gate

You don’t need to constantly keep an eye on your baby when you are busy in the kitchen or living room as long as they are kept within the boundaries of their baby gate. The baby gate is suitable to fit on doors, entrances, or even stairs that have a width of 75 cm to 84 cm. The baby gate comes with an additional 20 cm extension railing. It is easy to install and does not cause any damage to the walls. This baby gate has a magnetic lock that locks it automatically from both sides. The gate is made of steel, so it is durable and safe to use. The double safety lock of the baby gate prevents your little one from opening the door themselves.