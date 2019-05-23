Ramadan sale Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Doors to the Ramadan Nights in Sharjah are open and UAE residents can expect to bag some bargains, with retailers promising to offer up to 75 discount on various goods.

The 17-day extravaganza at Expo Centre Sharjah aims to provide a budget-friendly venue for consumers and tourists to shop, as well as enjoy food and entertainment with their friends and family after sundown. It's also a perfect opportunity for bargain hunters to score some price discounts when shopping for Eid gifts.

The festival is an integral part of the 30th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Visitors will bag some huge discounts on various merchandise, including clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, shoes, bags, perfumes, healthcare products, electronic goods, household appliances and furnishings, interiors, textiles, sports equipment and children’s toys.

Discounts also await those who are looking to buy a new mobile phone and computer.

Organisers of the event have assured that there will be a host of international brands that will be offering huge price markdowns, providing shoppers the opportunity to update their wardrobe or furnish the house without breaking the bank.

Doors will open to visitors from 8pm to 2am daily throughout the rest of Ramadan.

Aside from the huge discounts, visitors will get to sample various international cuisines and enjoy heritage, cultural and artistic programmes. There will be rewards or “valuable prizes” up for grabs, and those who are up for some fun and entertainment can head to the gaming area, which will cater to all visitors of all ages. The little ones can also have fun at the dedicated children’s play area.

“At Ramadan Nights, residents and visitors have a unique opportunity to take advantage of exciting offers, attractive shopping campaigns and exclusive discounts offered by retailers over a broad range of products, with the chance to get enormous gifts and valuable prizes,” said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.