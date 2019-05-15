Reduced prices for trips to Paris, Amsterdam, Bangkok, Cebu up for grabs

Emirates Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: Emirates has rolled out a new ticket sale just in time for UAE residents to start planning their travel during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Expiring in 15 days, the discounted prices start as low as Dh795 for medium-haul journeys and Dh1,995 for direct flights lasting more than six hours.

More popular destinations may cost slightly higher, but a European holiday in Paris or London can still be booked for less than Dh3,000, offering huge saving opportunities for early bookers, especially those who want to enjoy a short holiday outside the country at the end of Ramadan.

This year’s Eid Al Fitr holiday is likely to fall on June 5, Wednesday, and it is likely that UAE residents could enjoy five days off. And if you’re one of those looking for an Eid getaway, the budget-saving deals could help stretch the budget further.

They are valid for trips bound to Paris, Amsterdam, Maldives, Vienna, London, Munich, Zurich, Milan, Seychelles, Porto, Barcelona, Cebu, Casablanca, Shanghai, Istanbul and Bali.

Extra long-haul flights, including those bound for cities in the United States, such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston and New York, are priced at less than Dh5,000.

The new rates are valid for travel between May 13, 2019 and February 29, 2020.