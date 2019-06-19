Customers can bag a bargain of up to 90% on selected items across malls in Dubai

Dubai accounts for 49 per cent of the malls in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Also in this package 5-day super sale, 70% discount starts today in Dubai

Dubai: A major shopping bonanza will kick off on Friday as part of Dubai Summer Surprises’ 12-hour flash sale.

Visitors can avail a discount of 25 to 90 per cent off from noon until midnight on June 21 at all participating outlets at these shopping centres: Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha.

During the 12-hour promotion, shoppers can take home more than just their purchases with select stores presenting free giveaways and exclusive buy-one-get-one deals.

Read more Brace for up to 90% discounts across retail outlets on June 21 in Dubai

In addition, customers who spend Dh300 or more will also be eligible to participate in the Dh50,000 raffle draw.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 22nd edition of DSS will be offering residents and tourists to six weeks of sales, promotions and events.

Visitors will also be offered a variety of summer promotions across the city's shopping outlets, attractions, hotels and family entertainment spots.