Dubai: One of the biggest sales on the Dubai calendar started on Tuesday, offering consumers discounts of up to 70 per cent on international brands.
Doors of the Concept Big Brands Carnival, popularly known as CBBC, opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre at 10am and will run until Saturday June 22. Entrance to the shopping event is free of charge.
Held at Hall 8, the super sale includes deals on 200 brands of shoes, bags, apparels, cosmetics, perfumes and more.
According to organisers, “CBBC is not just a shopping event, but also an excellent venue for brand awareness, new product launches, sampling, promotions and marketing activities”.
Here are some of the brands that are participating:
Aigner
Reebok
Kenneth Cole
Tommy Hilfiger
La Senza
Calvin Klein
Geox
Fitflop
Adidas
Vicini
Polo Ralph Lauren
Diesel
Lacoste
Thierry Mugler
Cortefiel
Raymond Weil
Roberto Fabiani
Cerruti
Divage