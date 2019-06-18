A mega sale of various popular brands is on offer at Dubai World Trade Centre from June 18

Image for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Archives

Also in this package Brace for up to 90% discounts across retail outlets on June 21 in Dubai

Dubai: One of the biggest sales on the Dubai calendar started on Tuesday, offering consumers discounts of up to 70 per cent on international brands.

Doors of the Concept Big Brands Carnival, popularly known as CBBC, opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre at 10am and will run until Saturday June 22. Entrance to the shopping event is free of charge.

Held at Hall 8, the super sale includes deals on 200 brands of shoes, bags, apparels, cosmetics, perfumes and more.

According to organisers, “CBBC is not just a shopping event, but also an excellent venue for brand awareness, new product launches, sampling, promotions and marketing activities”.

Here are some of the brands that are participating:

Aigner

Reebok

Kenneth Cole

Tommy Hilfiger

La Senza

Calvin Klein

Geox

Fitflop

Adidas

Vicini

Polo Ralph Lauren

Diesel

Lacoste

Thierry Mugler

Cortefiel

Raymond Weil

Roberto Fabiani

Cerruti