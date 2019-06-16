Shop till you drop this DSS as retailers get ready to woo buyers with massive discounts

DSS 2017 at Deira City Centre. A different mall every week will offer shopping surprises this year. Image Credit: GN Archives

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) which organises the yearly Dubai Summer Surprises in the city said the opening day of the festival (June 21) will see retail outlets offering up to 90 per cent discounts.

Speaking to Gulf News, Suhaila Saqer Obaid Ghubash, Director Events Festival & Events said the DSS is expected to increase consumer spending with massive discounts across fashion and other retail outlets in the city.

The Dubai Summer Surprises runs until August 20. Image Credit: Supplied

She said: “There will be weekly surprises too and on occasions, in addition to daily discounts start from a minimum 25 per cent going all the way up to 75 per cent, retail outlets will offer additional discounts 24 hours prior in Dubai malls.”

Consumers in UAE will be treated to a round of bargains with more than 3,500 stores across Dubai which are participating at DSS to slash their rates by more than half.

“Against a popular thought, that summer is a slow season, we have actually seen it to be otherwise. Whether it is fashion electronics or home-ware the demand is high. Of course fashion is our most shopped category.”

“During Eid we saw a number of tourists visiting the city. The same has been with the summer season. This year we are heavily promoting Dubai as a family destination. And so it is not just malls and shopping, but hotels,” said Ghubash.

“Those looking to bag a bargain will enjoy six weeks of sales with more than 300 brands participating in over 3,500 outlets, giving shoppers 25 to 75 per cent off throughout the DSS period. In addition to the citywide sales, shoppers will also be treated to an exclusive offer on a specific retail product at a select shopping location each day as part of the Deal of the Day promotion. Details for each day’s offer will not be unveiled until 24 hours beforehand and will take place from 10am until stocks last,” she said.

Suhaila Saqer Obaid Ghubash, Director Events Festival & Events says consumer spending is likely to increase thanks to massive discounts by retail outlets in Dubai Image Credit: SUPPLIED