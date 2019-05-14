The 22nd edition of DSS will offer an array of summer deals across the city

The 22nd edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises set to offer special shopping offers and entertainment activities to residents and visitors. Image Credit: DTRE

Dubai: Dubai is the place to be this summer as Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns to the city starting June 21 to August 3, 2019, bringing residents and tourists an exciting six-week line-up of sales, promotions and events.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 22nd edition of annual DSS will offer an array of summer deals across the city’s shopping outlets, attractions, hotel staycations and family entertainment.

For those who enjoyed an incredible DSS last year, there will be a variety of returning favourites such as Modhesh World, Deal of the Day (an exclusive deal every day on one brand, in one location for one day only), live concerts and many more. The festival will also offer new elements set to excite residents and tourists alike, including huge chances to win life-changing prizes throughout the summer period.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “There is always great anticipation and excitement among the city’s residents and visitors for Dubai Summer Surprises, so we are very pleased to reveal this edition’s dates.”