Dubai: Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) has so far given away a total of 24kg of gold and three BMW cars to 99 winners in its promotion for Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), its chairman said on Sunday.
Shoppers can still win another 8kg of gold, several gold bars, two BMW luxury cars and six Samsung 65-inch TVs in the next two weeks of the promotion. The latest edition of the annual DSF began on December 26, 2018 and ends on February 2.
Upon the purchase of Dh500 from any of the participating jewellery outlets, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon that can win the daily gold prizes. Also, under the diamond jewellery promotion, upon the purchase of Dh500 from any of the participating jewellery outlets, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon that can win them two BMW cars.
On Sunday, DGJG chairman Tawhid Abdullah said the promotion is expected to increase jewellery sales by 20 to 25 per cent by the end of DSF. He added that with the gold price at “affordable levels” and “an excellent chance” of winning a kilo of gold every day during DSF, this is “the best time” to “look at gold and jewellery as a safe investment while trying their luck to win a fortune”.
“[DSF] has always been a peak sale season for Dubai’s jewellery trade. So far, our promotions are being received very well and [we are ] expecting an increase of 20 to 25 per cent in jewellery sale by the end of the promotion,” Abdullah said.
Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE, said: “DSF is one of the most popular annual events in our robust retail calendar and supports our continued efforts to boost Dubai’s retail economy and make it a world-class shopping destination.”
National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), being the official banking partner of this campaign, has doubled the chance of winning a BMW. Shoppers are entitled to get two coupons instead of one to participate in the diamond raffle draw, on a minimum spend of Dh500 using NBF debit or credit card.
Vince Cook, CEO National Bank of Fujairah, said: “As one of the leading financiers of the gold and diamond industry in the UAE, NBF is dedicated to expanding its footprint in the sector by seeking forward-thinking partnerships and opportunities.”
Win big with DSF 2019
-8kg of gold, several gold bars, two BMW luxury cars and six Samsung 65-inch TVs to be won within the next two-weeks promotion
Gold promotion
-Upon the purchase of Dh500 from any of the participating jewellery outlets, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon that can win them daily gold prizes from January 21 to 26
-One winner on February 2 will take home 1kg of gold
-The last week of DSF to see six shoppers winning 100gm gold bars and six Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Curved TVs from January 27 to February 1.
Diamond promotion
-Upon the purchase of Dh500 from any of the participating jewellery outlets, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon that can win them two BMW cars during the weekly raffle draw on January 26 and February 2