Dubai: Dubai Duty Free (DDF) reported on Wednesday Dh7.3 billion in sales in 2018, marking a 4.3 per cent increase over sales in 2017.
The top selling categories for the year were alcohol, perfumes, cigarettes, cosmetics, and electronics, DDF said in a statement. Sales of perfumes alone reached Dh1.1 billion, accounting for nearly 15 per cent of total sales.
Meanwhile, cosmetics recorded sales of Dh762 million, while sales of electronics reached Dh595 million, up nearly 22 per cent and 8.8 per cent year-on-year respectively. Sales of watches held sixth position, rising by 2.66 per cent to Dh531.6 million.
Meanwhile, sales of gold reached Dh489.9 million as sales of confectionary reached Dh475.8 million.
On December 20, DDF marked its 35th anniversary with 25 per cent discounts on a range of products, and recorded Dh106.8 million in sales during the 24-hour period.
In 2018, DDF saw the refurbishment of Concourse C, increased fashion offerings in Concourse B, and the opening of a retail shop in Queen Elizabeth 2, the floating hotel in Port Rashid, all of which helped boost sales.
Looking ahead, DDF said it plans to enhance its retail operations in 2019.