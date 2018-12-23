Dubai: In just three days, travellers passing through Dubai racked up millions of dirhams on perfumes, watches and cosmetics during their shopping sprees, according to a new report.
From December 18 to December 20, goodies were flying off the shelves at the world’s busiest international airport, with travellers spending Dh191 million ($52.33 million) at Dubai Duty Free shops alone.
Total transactions at the cash registers reached 364,320 during the same period, putting the average spend per transaction at a little over Dh500.
The expenditures were recorded during the retailer’s 35th anniversary sale, which offered shoppers a chance go bag some duty-free goods at discounted rates.
“The anniversary discount for 72 hours resulted in a spending spree at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International,” the company said.
Spending during the first day of the sale alone reached Dh42.89 million, followed by 41.25 million in the succeeding day. The campaign ended with sales hitting Dh106.8 million, more than doubling the opening day results.
Most popular among the shoppers were cosmetics, which registered sales amounting to Dh46 million, followed by watches (Dh35.48 million) and perfumes (Dh34.23 million).
“The anniversary celebrations spread over three days were fantastic and received positive results across all the concourses. I would like to thank everyone, in particular thanks to our customers and our staff who did a great job in serving the high number of passengers,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.