Abu Dhabi: UAE master developer Aldar Properties has signed an agreement with Dubai’s DP World to fund and develop a 1.55 million square feet (144,000 square metres) Grade A logistics park at the National Industries Park (NIP) in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

“This landmark project signifies a new partnership that will provide Aldar access to develop and lease assets within NIP, which is strategically positioned near Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport and well-connected to major road networks such as the E11 and E311,” Aldar said in a statement issued Monday.

The project will target third-party logistics (3PL), eCommerce and retail tenants looking to expand or relocate, catering to the high demand for warehousing facilities. Construction of the new logistics park will begin in Q4 2024, with the first tenants set to be welcomed in Q4 2025.

The Grade A and LEED-certified logistics park will sit on a 2.36 million sqft (220,000 sqm) plot and comprise three modular buildings that can be modified to become single—or multi-tenant facilities, offering flexible unit sizes.

Aldar said it would be responsible for the entire development cycle of the logistics park, from concept and design to execution and management. “The project represents a portion of the company’s recently announced Dh1 billion investment to expand its logistics real estate business in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with plans for further investment as the business grows,” the statement explained.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar Properties, said, “This strategic agreement with DP World further bolsters our presence within the logistics real estate sector and aligns with our broader expansion plans in Dubai.”

Al Dhiyebi said, “The site's location within National Industries Park is significant, strategically positioning us in a logistics hotspot with excellent access to the port and the main highway to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

NIP is a 21-square-kilometre zone situated in the heart of Dubai’s industrial district. It offers a supportive ecosystem for manufacturing and processing companies, including multimodal sea, land, and air logistics solutions.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC said, “Our collaboration with Aldar will expand the logistics capabilities at NIP, strengthening our position as a critical distribution hub for some of the biggest manufacturers and businesses in the FMCG segment.”